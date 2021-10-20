The Ravens designated Boyle (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports.

Boyle returned to practice Wednesday and will have a 21-day period to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, then he will return to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-4 tight appeared in nine games -- catching 14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns -- for the Ravens in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He will likely operate as the primary backup to Mark Andrews when he is added to the 53-man roster.