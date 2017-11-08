Ravens' Nick Boyle: Expected back after bye
Boyle (toe) is expected to return after the Ravens' bye week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Boyle only has 19 receptions for 138 yards in eight games this season, but he's an important piece for the Baltimore running game. His absence from Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans may partially explain why Alex Collins and Javorius Allen couldn't get anything going on the ground. Boyle is expected to return for Week 11 in Green Bay.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.