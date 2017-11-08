Boyle (toe) is expected to return after the Ravens' bye week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Boyle only has 19 receptions for 138 yards in eight games this season, but he's an important piece for the Baltimore running game. His absence from Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans may partially explain why Alex Collins and Javorius Allen couldn't get anything going on the ground. Boyle is expected to return for Week 11 in Green Bay.