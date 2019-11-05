Boyle caught all five of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Patriots.

The fifth-year tight end had 87 career receptions entering Sunday but was still waiting for his first career touchdown. Boyle made it happen on a drag route inside the five-yard line and bounded into the end zone to put the Ravens up 30-20. His blocking ability continues to get him the most playing time of any Baltimore tight end, and even though Boyle finally scored Sunday, Mark Andrews remains the top fantasy option in the group given that he's run more than twice as many routes (165) as Boyle's 82.