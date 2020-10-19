Boyle caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Eagles.

Boyle is now up to two touchdowns on the season, matching his total from 2019. He played 56 snaps, good for 77 percent of the team's total offensive plays, and his highest percentage since Week 2 against the Texans. Boyle is a minor red zone weapon for the Ravens but weeks where he outproduces Mark Andrews will remain few and far between. He'll be on a bye this week before returning to action Week 8 against the Steelers.