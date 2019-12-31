Boyle caught one of two targets for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers.

Though it's hard to put much stock into a game in which so many key contributors sat, Sunday marked the fourth time in his past five games that Boyle was held to 10 or fewer yards. Despite the Ravens' offensive dominance, Boyle appears to have been deemphasized in the passing game as compared to a handful of nice games in the middle of the season. Following the bye, the Ravens will take on the Texans, Bills or Titans in the divisional round. Boyle caught a combined four of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in two games against Houston and Buffalo this season.