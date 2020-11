The Ravens placed Boyle (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

This move was inevitable after coach John Harbaugh ruled Boyle out for the year following Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The nature of his injury hasn't been revealed. Mark Andrews is the only remaining tight end on the active roster, so the Ravens signed Luke Willson to the practice squad to join Xavier Gamble and Sean Culkin as potential replacements moving forward.