Boyle recorded 28 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns on 37 targets over 15 games in 2017.

Entering the year, Boyle had some buzz as a potential sleeper at tight end considering his main competition at that position for targets was an aging Ben Watson coming off an Achilles injury. Boyle did play a significant role, seeing 64 percent of the offensive snaps to tie with Watson for second among Ravens skill position players; however, his primary duties were centered around blocking. He is a reasonably reliable pass-catcher in his own right, having caught 54 of 66 targets in his career, but Watson was simply better suited to handle most of the target volume in the short and intermediate passing game. If Watson, whose contract expired, does not return, Boyle should have a chance to see an uptick in volume in the passing game; that said, the Ravens value Boyle's blocking a fair amount and the team may want to see what it has in former second-rounder Maxx Williams when it comes to being the pass-catching tight end 2018.