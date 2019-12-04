Ravens' Nick Boyle: Held to four yards in win
Boyle caught one of his two targets for four yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
Boyle has now been held to a single catch in back-to-back games. He had a nice little stretch in Weeks 9 and 10 in which he totaled nine catches for 105 yard and a touchdown. He has just 31 yards in his three games since. How he'll perform in any given week is hard to predict given Baltimore's reliance on the run and a roster loaded with talented tight ends and the risk almost certainly isn't worth the reward. Next up is a matchup against the Bills, the best defense in the league against tight ends this season.
