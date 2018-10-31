Boyle caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Boyle has now been kept to 10 yards or fewer in five of his last six games. The Ravens roll with a very deep tight-end group and, as the starter, Boyle has a slight lead in targets, 27 to 26 over rookie Mark Andrews, but has not done much with those opportunities. Aside from the lack of yardage, the veteran has yet to score a touchdown during his four-year career -- something you wouldn't expect from a big-bodied starter like Boyle. The Ravens have a favorable matchup Sunday against a weak Steelers pass defense, but that still isn't enough to make Boyle a smart pickup.