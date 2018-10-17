Ravens' Nick Boyle: Held to seven yards
Boyle caught two of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's 21-0 win over Tennessee.
Boyle has now been held to 10 yards or less in three of his last four games and has yet to score in his career. He might top the depth chart, but he doesn't offer much value as a fantasy option, even though the Ravens face the Saints' 30th-ranked pass defense Sunday, giving up 313 yards per game.
