Boyle (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Ravens' Week 9 injury report is robust, but given that Boyle did not practice this week, his questionable designation appears legitimate. With 18 catches (on 21 targets) for 138 yards over the course of eight games, Boyle's status is only of note in deeper fantasy formats, as long as fellow tight end Benjamin Watson remains healthy.