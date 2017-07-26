Boyle could compete for a starting job after taking first-team reps throughout the offseason, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

With Dennis Pitta (hip) released and Ben Watson (Achilles), Maxx Williams (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (shoulder) all rehabbing major injuries, Boyle was the first-team tight end by default throughout much of the offseason. The 2015 fifth-round pick has mostly gotten attention for a pair of suspensions totaling 14 games through two seasons, but it now seems he has a legitimate shot at a key role in an offense that may not utilize a fullback after letting Kyle Juszczyk walk in free agency. Boyle still only projects as the No. 3/4 tight end if Watson, Williams and Gillmore are all healthy, which could happen at some point before Week 1. The Ravens could end up using a committee at the position.