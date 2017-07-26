Ravens' Nick Boyle: In the mix for starting job
Boyle could compete for a starting job after taking first-team reps throughout the offseason, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
With Dennis Pitta (hip) released and Ben Watson (Achilles), Maxx Williams (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (shoulder) all rehabbing major injuries, Boyle was the first-team tight end by default throughout much of the offseason. The 2015 fifth-round pick has mostly gotten attention for a pair of suspensions totaling 14 games through two seasons, but it now seems he has a legitimate shot at a key role in an offense that may not utilize a fullback after letting Kyle Juszczyk walk in free agency. Boyle still only projects as the No. 3/4 tight end if Watson, Williams and Gillmore are all healthy, which could happen at some point before Week 1. The Ravens could end up using a committee at the position.
More News
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Getting some hype from organization•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees limited role in 2016•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Records first receptions of 2016•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees zero targets in 2016 debut•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Added to active roster•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Returns from suspension•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...