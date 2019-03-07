Ravens' Nick Boyle: Inks extension with Baltimore
Boyle and the Ravens agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
At first glance, it seems like a hefty payday for a tight end with just 75 receptions in his four-year NFL career, especially considering Boyle will see nearly $10 million in guaranteed money. But pass-catching has never been the focal point for Boyle, who excels as a blocker and does so on the great majority of his snaps. This was valued enough by the Ravens to grant the 26-year-old a new contract, but Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst likely remain ahead of Boyle in the pecking order for targets at the position.
