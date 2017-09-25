Play

Boyle caught both of his targets for a team-high 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Boyle played the same number of snaps as fellow tight end Ben Watson and recorded his first multi-reception outing of the season. His ability as a blocker allows Boyle to see a high percentage of the offensive snaps on a weekly basis, but Watson is the clear top option among the Baltimore tight ends in the passing game. Boyle and the Ravens will host the Steelers on Sunday.

