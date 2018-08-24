Boyle could get more playing time with Hayden Hurst (foot) expected to be out for 3-to-4 weeks, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports.

Boyle is a block-first tight end who caught just 28 passes last season despite making 11 starts in 15 games. The Ravens were hoping Hurst, a rookie first-round pick, could provide a better balance of blocking and pass-catching in the starting job. The team now figures to keep Boyle as the starter for at least the first couple weeks of the season, but he's unlikely to draw more than three or four targets per game, with no assurance of playing time on passing downs. Maxx Williams, Mark Andrews, Vince Mayle and Darren Waller are also candidates to take on more snaps in Hurst's absence.