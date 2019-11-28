Boyle was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report due to an ankle injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Boyle's usage has been consistent this season, ranging from 52 to 84 percent of the offensive snaps in the Ravens' 11 games. His production has been a different story. Boyle has recorded just one touchdown and surpassed 30 receiving yards on two occasions. While his ability to fit in some reps Wednesday bodes well for his availability Sunday against the 49ers, the preceding facts don't lend themselves to fantasy viability.