Ravens' Nick Boyle: Low snap total, no targets against Steelers
Boyle was not targeted over his 21 offensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers.
Boyle's offensive usage has been up-and-down throughout the year and it bottomed out Sunday. He was not targeted and he played a season-low in snaps. Meanwhile, rookies Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst both saw more playing time than Boyle and fellow veteran Maxx Williams was a healthy scratch, suggesting that Baltimore may be turning to its rookie tandem full time moving forward. Boyle and the Ravens are on a bye in Week 10 before returning to action Nov. 18 against the Bengals.
