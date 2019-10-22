Ravens' Nick Boyle: Makes big play when needed
Boyle caught his lone target for a 20-yard gain Sunday against the Seahawks.
Though he wasn't involved much in the passing game, Boyle made his one target count as his 20-yard catch set up a field goal to put the Ravens up 10 points late in the fourth quarter. Boyle has only run routes on 22 percent of his snaps and has been targeted on just 26 percent of the plays in which he's run a route. Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst are the primary pass catchers among tight ends in Baltimore.
