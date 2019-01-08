Boyle caught 23 of 37 targets for 213 yards in 2018.

The fourth-year player out of Delaware set a new career-high in receiving yards but is still searching for that elusive first touchdown. Boyle was also a major staple in the offense as a whole, playing 55 percent of the offensive snaps and adding value as a run blocker. The Ravens did spend two 2018 draft picks on tight ends, which may signal the end of Boyle and Maxx Williams' time in Baltimore once he hits free agency this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories