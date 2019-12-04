Play

Boyle (illness) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Boyle plays a key role in Baltimore's tight end rotation behind top option Mark Andrews. An undisclosed ailment is preventing him from practicing to start the week, but the 26-year-old will have two more chances to up his activity ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills. If Boyle were forced to miss any time, Hayden Hurst would be a candidate to see increased usage on offense.

