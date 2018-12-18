Boyle (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Boyle remains subject to the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. His status must improve throughout the week before potentially becoming available for Saturday's tilt against the Chargers, though the Ravens have several complementary options at tight end including Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Maxx Williams.

