Ravens' Nick Boyle: Notches second touchdown
Boyle caught two of three targets for 10 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bills.
The fifth-year tight end caught the second touchdown of his career Sunday and has already surpassed his previous career-high for receiving yards in a season with 291. Boyle is fourth on the team in target share at 10.5 percent but with Hayden Hurst coming on strong of late, there could be increased competition for targets down the stretch.
