Ravens' Nick Boyle: One catch Sunday
Boyle caught one of three targets for 14 yards Sunday against the Cardinals.
Boyle has seen three targets in each of the first two games, catching four for 40 yards. He is behind only Willie Snead in snap percentage (59 percent) and is surprisingly third on the team in targets. His blocking ability keeps him on the field consistently, but he's unlikely to remain this high up in the target pecking order as the season progresses. Boyle and the Ravens will travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs in Week 3.
