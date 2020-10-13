Boyle caught one of two targets for a two-yard gain Sunday in the Ravens' 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Boyle played his largest offensive snap share of the season (62 percent), but it didn't translate to any increased involvement in the passing game. His elevated usage was a result of the Ravens wanting to limit the wear and tear on top tight end Mark Andrews, who was questionable heading into the contest with a thigh injury. Assuming the Ravens' Week 6 game against the Eagles proves more competitive, Andrews should take on a higher share of the snaps, resulting in lighter use for Boyle.