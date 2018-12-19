Ravens' Nick Boyle: Practices Wednesday
Boyle (concussion) took part in Wednesday's practice session, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Boyle didn't participate in practice Tuesday, so his graduation to at least limited participation Wednesday vastly improves his chances of suiting up for Saturday's matchup with the Chargers. He will still need to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol to do so.
