Ravens' Nick Boyle: Questionable against Cincy
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2020
1 min read
Boyle (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The 27-year-old was a non-participant to begin the week but was able to progress to full participation for Friday's practice. Boyle seems likely to play his usual role as Baltimore's secondary tight end Sunday barring a setback.
