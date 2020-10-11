site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-nick-boyle-ready-to-rock | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Ready to rock
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
at
11:42 am ET 1 min read
Boyle (thigh) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Boyle was able to progress from non-participation in Wednesday's practice, to full practice Friday. Now that the veteran out of Delaware is officially healthy, he'll assume his usual role as Baltimore's second tight end for Week 5.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read