Boyle caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

After bringing in a season-high five receptions on five targets against the Steelers, Boyle was much less involved Sunday. Baltimore targeted its tight ends just six times out of 26 passing plays Sunday while its receivers accounted and running backs accounted for the rest of the production. Boyle's utility as a blocker in the run game will allow him to continue seeing plenty of playing time, but he's clearly behind Ben Watson in the tight end pecking order when it comes to Baltimore's passing attack.