Boyle (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Boyle wasn't present Wednesday for the Ravens' first practice of Week 14 after falling ill, but his return to work one day later in full capacity sets him up to play Sunday in Buffalo. The tight end will provide most of his value as a blocker, but he's been a reliable dump-off target for Lamar Jackson when needed. Boyle has drawn a target in all 12 of the Ravens' games, making 25 catches for 281 yards and a touchdown.

