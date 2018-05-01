Boyle is "solidified in his role" despite the Ravens taking two tight ends in the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore already had a crowded tight end depth chart before the draft, but the additions of Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews complicate things further. Because the Ravens spent valuable draft capital -- a pair of top-100 picks -- on those two, it's clear that the Ravens intend to incorporate both of them into the offense in short order. Fortunately for Boyle, it doesn't appear the rookie infusion will hurt his role much. Boyle is still a key cog in the run game as a blocker and was on the field for 66 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps in 2017. Hurst and Andrews may cut into his snaps and targets to an extent, but it doesn't seem his roster spot is in jeopardy unlike that of former second-rounder Maxx Williams.