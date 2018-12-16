Ravens' Nick Boyle: Ruled out Sunday
Boyle was ruled out after suffering a concussion in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Boyle had been seeing the majority of snaps primarily as a blocking tight end for the Ravens, so this news could impact their offense negatively if he is forced to miss time. Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst would stand to benefit if Boyle misses time.
More News
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees minor passing game role•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Catches two passes in win•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Comes down with four catches•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Low snap total, no targets against Steelers•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Held to one catch•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Two targets against Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15