Boyle caught three of five targets for 36 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

Boyle tied with Maxx Williams for the lead in targets among Baltimore tight ends Sunday, but he wasn't as efficient as his counterpart. Boyle leads all Baltimore tight ends in targets on the season with 16, but Williams and Mark Andrews are close behind with 12 and 13, respectively. Rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) could debut this week against the Browns, making Boyle's target projection all the murkier.