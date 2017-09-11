Boyle caught his lone target Sunday for a 14-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Baltimore went to the air just 17 times Sunday, so targets for all of the Ravens pass catchers were hard to come by. It is worth noting that quarterback Joe Flacco had only recently returned to practice after missing the preseason, so it wasn't entirely unexpected to see the Ravens lean on the run. The Ravens figure to open up the passing game as Flacco works his way into regular season form, so Boyle stands to see an uptick in targets as the season unfolds. It may take a few weeks for that to come to fruition, however. Boyle and the Ravens will host the Browns in Week 2.