Boyle caught one of two targets for seven yards against the Falcons.

Boyle saw the most snaps of any Baltimore tight end, seeing 50 total while Mark Andrews saw 32 and Hayden Hurst played 21. However, Boyle mostly functioned as a blocker while Andrews and several other players saw more targets. Boyle is still a cog in the offense, but most of his utility is outside the fantasy scope.