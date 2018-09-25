Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees one target against Broncos
Boyle was targeted just once Sunday, recording one reception for two yards in a win over the Broncos.
Boyle saw his smallest workload of the season in the passing game despite playing over 50 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps. His lone reception came up just half a yard short of his first NFL touchdown. Boyle remains a staple in the Baltimore offense but is mostly utilized as a blocker. He'll face the Steelers on the road in Week 4.
