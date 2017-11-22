Boyle caught a two-yard reception in his return to action Sunday against the Packers.

The Delaware product played a healthy number of snaps, seeing 43 of a possible 59 plays, which was the most among Baltimore's tight ends. Boyle was still quiet in terms of his impact in the passing game, however, as he saw fewer than four targets for the fourth time in his last five games. As it stands, Boyle is primarily a blocking tight end that does have pass-catching ability but doesn't see enough volume to garner much fantasy interest.