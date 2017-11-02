Boyle (toe) wasn't on the field for the start of the Ravens' practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It appears Boyle will miss his second day of practice in a row with the toe injury. The Ravens will wait and see what Boyle is able to do during the final practice of the week Friday, but if he remains sidelined again, he'll likely be unavailable for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.