Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Boyle (knee) to be ready for 2021 training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 10, taking damage to his MCL, PCL and hamstring. He did avoid an ACL tear, so his rehab process should be wrapped up before the Ravens take the field for Week 1 of 2021. Boyle caught just 14 passes in nine 2020 appearances, but he averaged 42.2 snaps per game and tied for the 10th-best PFF run-blocking grade out of 71 qualified tight ends. Boyle has one season remaining on a three-year, $18 million contract, scheduled for a non-guaranteed $5.5 million base salary in 2021.