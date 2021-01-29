Boyle (knee) signed a two-year extension with the Ravens on Friday.
Entering the third and final season of his first contract extension, Boyle is now signed with Baltimore through 2023. Once he's finished rehabbing from his season-ending knee injury, Boyle should occupy his usual spot as the blocking complement to pass-catching ace Mark Andrews. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Boyle should be ready for the start of training camp, as the injury the tight end suffered Week 10 didn't include an ACL tear.