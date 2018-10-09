Boyle caught one of two targets for 10 yards against the Browns.

Boyle's inconsistent target volume swung back to two after he drew five targets in the win over the Steelers in Week 4. He converted those targets into just one catch for 10 yards, marking the third time he's been held under 30 yards this season. Boyle is up to 10 catches on 18 targets (55 percent catch rate) and still does not have a touchdown in his NFL career.