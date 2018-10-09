Ravens' Nick Boyle: Silent against Browns
Boyle caught one of two targets for 10 yards against the Browns.
Boyle's inconsistent target volume swung back to two after he drew five targets in the win over the Steelers in Week 4. He converted those targets into just one catch for 10 yards, marking the third time he's been held under 30 yards this season. Boyle is up to 10 catches on 18 targets (55 percent catch rate) and still does not have a touchdown in his NFL career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...