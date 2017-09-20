Boyle recorded a nine-yard catch in Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.

Boyle's lone catch came on Baltimore's second drive of the game and helped set up a Terrance West touchdown. Baltimore, which played all three of its tight ends for at least 28 plays on Sunday - including 42 for Boyle - looks like it's game plan will be to play smash-mouth football this season. While Boyle's size and ability as a blocker will aid in that, it likely won't turn into much on the stat sheet with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams both better receivers.