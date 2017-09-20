Ravens' Nick Boyle: Snags lone target
Boyle recorded a nine-yard catch in Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.
Boyle's lone catch came on Baltimore's second drive of the game and helped set up a Terrance West touchdown. Baltimore, which played all three of its tight ends for at least 28 plays on Sunday - including 42 for Boyle - looks like it's game plan will be to play smash-mouth football this season. While Boyle's size and ability as a blocker will aid in that, it likely won't turn into much on the stat sheet with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams both better receivers.
More News
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...