Boyle caught two of three targets for 15 yards and a two-point conversion in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Boyle continues to see roughly the same amount of playing time as veteran Ben Watson, but Watson remains the preferred target in the passing game as he saw a team-high eight targets compared to Boyle's three. The 24-year-old has seen just 14 targets through six games, and though he's reeled in 12 of those opportunities, his overall volume will remain capped due to Watson's presence. Boyle and the Ravens will travel to Minnesota to face a tough Vikings defense in Week 7.