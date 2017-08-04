Boyle is still getting most of the first-team work at tight end through the first week of training camp, the Ravens' official website reports.

Working their way back from major surgeries, Ben Watson (Achilles) and Maxx Williams (knee) may be healthy enough to practice but still aren't back at full strength. With Dennis Pitta (hip), Darren Waller (suspension) and Crockett Gillmore (knee) removed from the picture, Boyle has been the No. 1 tight end by default since the end of OTAs. He has a real shot at beating out Watson and Williams for the starting gig, as the Ravens have always seemed to hold Boyle in unusually high regard for a fifth-round selection (2015) who ran a 5.04 40-yard dash. He even stayed with the team through a pair of suspensions, with the Ravens apparently impressed by his blocking ability and perhaps also believing he's more of a receiving threat than the 40 time suggests. The Baltimore tight end group still isn't a likely source of fantasy utility this year.