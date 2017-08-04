Ravens' Nick Boyle: Still working with starters
Boyle is still getting most of the first-team work at tight end through the first week of training camp, the Ravens' official website reports.
Working their way back from major surgeries, Ben Watson (Achilles) and Maxx Williams (knee) may be healthy enough to practice but still aren't back at full strength. With Dennis Pitta (hip), Darren Waller (suspension) and Crockett Gillmore (knee) removed from the picture, Boyle has been the No. 1 tight end by default since the end of OTAs. He has a real shot at beating out Watson and Williams for the starting gig, as the Ravens have always seemed to hold Boyle in unusually high regard for a fifth-round selection (2015) who ran a 5.04 40-yard dash. He even stayed with the team through a pair of suspensions, with the Ravens apparently impressed by his blocking ability and perhaps also believing he's more of a receiving threat than the 40 time suggests. The Baltimore tight end group still isn't a likely source of fantasy utility this year.
More News
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: In the mix for starting job•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Getting some hype from organization•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees limited role in 2016•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Records first receptions of 2016•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Sees zero targets in 2016 debut•
-
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Added to active roster•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...