Boyle brought in all four of his targets for 29 yards in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.

The third-year tight end ended up pacing the Ravens in receptions in a contest where the short passing game was generally the order of the day, especially after Joe Flacco exited the game with a concussion. Boyle has been a steady, albeit unspectacular contributor in the passing attack this season, and he's posted between two and five receptions in five of his last six games. While there's not much upside, he's a serviceable option in very deep PPR formats due to his consistent role. He'll look to continue producing against the Titans in Week 9.

