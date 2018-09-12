Boyle brought in three of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.

The fourth-year tight end was the most heavily utilized player in his position group, seeing 68 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps. Boyle's six targets tied him for the team lead, but it's worth noting that three other players saw just as many targets. He'll remain as the No.1 tight end for as long as rookie first-rounder Hayden Hurst (foot) is sidelined.