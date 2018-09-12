Ravens' Nick Boyle: Three grabs in opener
Boyle brought in three of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.
The fourth-year tight end was the most heavily utilized player in his position group, seeing 68 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps. Boyle's six targets tied him for the team lead, but it's worth noting that three other players saw just as many targets. He'll remain as the No.1 tight end for as long as rookie first-rounder Hayden Hurst (foot) is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2