Boyle caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens have filtered 24 targets to their three tight ends through two weeks, and Boyle has accounted for 10 of those targets. Boyle has turned those looks into five grabs for 66 yards while Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams have combined for 12 catches for 111 yards. Boyle's blocking ability helps him lead the position group in playing time, but Andrews and Williams are better pass-catchers, which caps Boyle's target ceiling on weeks where all three are active.