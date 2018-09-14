Ravens' Nick Boyle: Two catches against Bengals
Boyle caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.
The Ravens have filtered 24 targets to their three tight ends through two weeks, and Boyle has accounted for 10 of those targets. Boyle has turned those looks into five grabs for 66 yards while Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams have combined for 12 catches for 111 yards. Boyle's blocking ability helps him lead the position group in playing time, but Andrews and Williams are better pass-catchers, which caps Boyle's target ceiling on weeks where all three are active.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.