Boyle corralled two of three targets for three receiving yards during Sunday's 38-6 win against the Browns.

The veteran tight end served as a check-down option for his MVP quarterback on a couple of occasions in the season opener, but run-blocking and pass-blocking remain his primary roles within Baltimore's offense. Boyle had two performances during 2019 in which he eclipsed 55 receiving yards, but otherwise, he averaged fewer than 15 yards per contest. Week 2 presents a promising matchup for Ravens' tight ends, as the Texans allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to the position last year, as well as 50 yards and a touchdown to Kansas City's Travis Kelce during the season opener.