Boyle caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The Delaware product remains a key cog in the Ravens offense, playing a high percentage of snaps every week. However, Ben Watson's presence coupled with Baltimore's inefficient passing attack cuts down on his opportunities to produce in the passing game. Boyle is sure-handed, having caught 14 of 17 targets this season, but his low and inconsistent volume make him difficult to roster in standard formats.

