Ravens' Nick Boyle: Two targets against Saints
Boyle caught one of two targets for eight yards against the Saints.
The tight ends combined for just five targets Sunday, which marked a season-low. Boyle accounted for two of them, tying him with rookie Hayden Hurst. Although Boyle currently leads the Ravens' tight ends in target share at eight percent, Hurst is starting to get more involved in the game plan and Mark Andrews is arguably the most polished pass-catcher of the bunch, so Boyle's ceiling as a fantasy contributor is capped.
