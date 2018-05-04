Ravens' Nick Keizer: Lands deal with Baltimore
Keizer has signed a contract with the Ravens.
Keizer (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Grand Valley State who led all tight ends with 17.4 yards per reception in 2017. Moreover, his 27 reps on the bench press have been the best mark among tight ends at the combine, and his 121-inch broad jump would've ranked third. He's a quality addition for a Ravens team that has stocked up on tight ends this season, though Keizer isn't guaranteed a roster spot and will need to beat out 2015 second-rounder Maxx Williams to win the potential No. 4 tight end job in Baltimore.
